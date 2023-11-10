Live
IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar’s brother’s office
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said that it has raided the office of Hamas outfit top leader Yahiya Sinwa’s brother Mohammed Sinwar’s office and seized weapons.
The IDF said that the elite 7th armoured brigade conducted raids at the office of Mohammed Sinwar and seized several Hamas pamphlets in addition to the weapons.
The armed forces also raided a Hamas military outpost and training ground in the middle of a civilian residential area. The IDF said that they seized several weapons, missiles, drones, maps, communication devices, mortars and technological devices.
The 7th Armoured Brigade also raided the Hamas ‘Sabra’ battalion and recovered anti-rocket activation and calibration systems.
The IDF said that they seized drones, loaded rocket launchers, technological devices, electronic components, and several other documents from the Sabra battalion.
Earlier, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had said that the Israeli forces will kill Yahiya Sinwar, who is believed as the key conspirator behind the October 7 attack.