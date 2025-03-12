IMF calls for unified reform programme to boost economic recovery in Lebanon

Beirut: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Lebanon on Wednesday to adopt a unified financial reform programme to facilitate economic recovery and restore investor confidence.

During a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace in Beirut, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, head of the IMF mission to Lebanon, outlined the IMF's vision for Lebanon's exit from its financial and economic crisis.

According to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency, Rigo stressed that a coordinated plan, developed in partnership with Lebanese institutions and the IMF, would accelerate the country's recovery.

For his part, Aoun thanked the IMF for its support and reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to implementing the necessary reforms, which he described as a national priority before being an international demand, Xinhua news agency reported.

In April 2022, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon to provide the country with 3 billion US dollars in a 46-month financing programme. However, it listed a series of reform measures in the country as a precondition for a final agreement to unlock the loan.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem reaffirmed on Sunday that the group will not permit any Israeli presence in southern Lebanon, emphasising Hezbollah's enduring strength and commitment to Lebanon's defence.

In a televised interview with al-Manar TV, Qassem disclosed that during the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah ceased operations but maintained full military readiness.

"Over the past 60 days, Israel has committed numerous violations. The agreement clearly stipulates that Israel must retreat beyond the Litani River," he added.

On domestic matters, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah's dedication to national stability and governance, endorsing the exclusive authority of security forces over internal security.

However, he maintained that Hezbollah's arms are crucial for confronting Israel. "Israel poses an existential threat, and resistance is Lebanon's right," he declared.



