India and US are walking Shoulder to Shoulder-Modi Tells Biden

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. Modi held a one-on-one meeting with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

In his initial remarks, Prime Minister Modi told Biden that the President's commitment to the ties between the two countries has prompted India to take bold and audacious measures. He also described strong people-to-people ties as the real engine of India-US relationship and referred to the energetic diaspora crowd in the White House to assert that a "roar" was heard about this connect.

"Today India and the US are walking shoulder-to-shoulder from the depths of the ocean to heights of the sky, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence," Modi said. The diplomatic relations between the two countries are generally spoken in terms of joint statement, working groups, he said, adding that they are indeed important. "But the real engine of India-US relations is our strong people-to-people ties," he said. This is the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.