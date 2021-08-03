Indian-American girl Natasha Peri one of brightest students in world

Washington : Natasha Peri, an 11-year-old Indian-American girl, has been judged as one of the brightest students in the world by a top US university for her exceptional performance in the SAT and ACT standardised tests.

Both the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and American College Testing (ACT) are standardised tests that many colleges use to determine whether to accept a student for admission. In some cases, companies and non-profits also use these scores to award merit-based scholarships.

All colleges require students to take either the SAT or the ACT and submit their scores to their prospective universities.

Peri, a student at Thelma L Sandmeier Elementary School in New Jersey, has been honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent (VTY) Search, a statement said on Monday.

She was one of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search year. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities. Peri took the Johns Hopkins Talent Search test in Spring 2021, when she was in Grade 5.