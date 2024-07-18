Indian among 6 killed in ISIS shooting at Oman mosque

Dubai/Muscat: An Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a rare shooting attack by the Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital Muscat that claimed six lives, mostly foreigners. The shooting on Monday night near the Imam Ali Mosque also claimed the lives of one policeman and four Pakistan nationals, while injuring 28 others.



The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Wednesday identified the Indian national killed in the incident as Basha Jan Ali Hussain. Three Indians were also injured in the attack. The mission said it was closely following up the well-being of the resident Indian community in the aftermath of the shooting incident on July 15. Ambassador Amit Narang spoke today with Tausif Abbas, son of Basha Jan Ali Hussain, who unfortunately lost his life in the incident, the Indian embassy said in a post on X. The envoy assured full support of the embassy for the repatriation of Hussain's mortal remains back to India and all other support that the family may need.