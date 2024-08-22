Indian doc held in US for multiple sex crimes

Texas: A 40-year-old Indian doctor was held in a US jail on a USD 2 million bond after being charged with multiple sex crimes for allegedly recording hundreds of nude images and videos of children and women over several years, according to media reports.

Oumair Aejaz was arrested earlier on August 8 after he allegedly placed hidden cameras in a variety of settings from bathrooms, changing areas, hospital rooms, and even his own home where he would record children as young as 2 years old in varying states of undress, Fox News reported.

Authorities became aware of his offences after his wife came forward with disturbing materials. Before his arrest, he had no criminal history. He also allegedly recorded sexual encounters with numerous women who were unconscious or asleep, the Oakland County Sheriff said on Tuesday.

The magnitude of Aejaz's offences is not currently known, but Sheriff Mike Bouchard said it will take months to fully investigate. Authorities suspect there could be many more victims as investigators review thousands of videos found at his home in Rochester Hills, a city in Oakland County in the US state of Michigan.

They include computers, phones, and 15 external devices. Bouchard said a single hard drive had 13,000 videos on it. He may have uploaded videos into cloud storage as well.

Aejaz was charged on August 13 with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a USD 2 million bond, Detroit Free Press reported.