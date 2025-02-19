Indian HC meets New Zealand PM, discusses ways to enhance ties across key sectors

Wellington: The Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Wednesday, discussing ways to enhance cooperation between both countries in several areas while reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to further strengthen and take the partnership to a higher level.

"It was a great honour for the High Commissioner to meet with Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, this morning. Discussed enhancing cooperation across key sectors: trade, investment, education, culture, research and innovation," Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

"Reaffirmed the commitment of both our countries to further strengthen and take our partnership to greater heights," the post further added.

India and New Zealand have historically shared close and cordial ties. Both countries enjoy growing ties driven by strategic interests and economic mutual benefit, collaborating in trade, education, culture, research, and innovations overcoming geographic barriers to build a prosperous partnership.

Both nations enjoy a robust alliance based on mutual respect and shared goals. Despite geographical distances, there's a strong bond and people-to-people contact through a large Indian diaspora. The presence of the large Indian diaspora in New Zealand acts as the foundation for close cultural cooperation between the two countries.

In October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Luxon met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos. Both leaders recalled the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to New Zealand in August 2024, which was a huge success. PM Modi welcomed New Zealand's decision to join the International Solar Alliance and also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Luxon to visit India.

"Had an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education, and innovation," PM Modi posted on X on October 10, 2024, after the meeting.