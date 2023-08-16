Live
- Register FIR against AAP legislator in assault case: Akali Dal leader
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
Just In
Indian-origin man sentenced for stealing over 50K pounds in UK
A 62-year-old Indian-origin man in England has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than 50,000 pounds from a company where he worked, police said.
A 62-year-old Indian-origin man in England has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than 50,000 pounds from a company where he worked, police said.
Sunny Bhayani from Surrey was sentenced last week at Aylesbury Crown Court to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position, the Thames Valley Police said.
He was also ordered to pay 565 pounds in costs, 51,794.27 pounds to be repaid at 1,075 pounds a month.
The court heard that Bhayani, who was working in Customer Services for Dreams Limited in High Wycombe, committed fraud between January 2017 and January 2018.
Bhayani created and carried out fraudulent refunds to customers, but actually refunded the money to cards owned and controlled by him.
“This has been an extraordinarily long and complex investigation that has taken over five years and involved a large number of officers," Detective Constable Gemma Thompson from Thames Valley Police said.
“Bhayani held a position of trust which he took advantage of and he neglected the financial interests of the company. “I’m extremely pleased with this result and that he is required to repay all of the money he stole from his employer,” Thompson added.
The court also ordered Bhayani to wear an electronic tag with a curfew for six months, a rehabilitation activity and to complete 250 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months.