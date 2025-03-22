Live
Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties blocked
Highlights
New York: A US federal judge has blocked the deportation of an Indian student at Georgetown University who was arrested after federal authorities accused him of “actively spreading Hamas propaganda”.
Badar Khan Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington DC. In a court order dated March 20,
United States District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles said, “It is ordered that petitioner shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order.”
