India’s $2.84 Billion Turkish Imports Under Pressure Amid Boycott Calls

A growing wave of nationalist sentiment is shaking up India-Turkey trade relations, as the 'Boycott Turkey' campaign intensifies following Ankara’s public support for Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. As a result, Indian traders are rejecting key Turkish imports such as apples and marble, while tourism and investment ties are also feeling the impact.

The movement, driven largely by social media and backed by political and industry figures, gained traction after Turkey and Azerbaijan sided with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Allegations of Turkish arms support to Pakistan further inflamed public opinion, prompting calls for a "Nation First" economic stance.

Trade Hit Hard

India currently runs a trade surplus with Turkey. Between April and February 2024–25, India exported goods worth $5.2 billion to Turkey while importing $2.84 billion, primarily comprising mineral oil, marble, apples, and chemicals. Turkey is among the top suppliers of apples and marble to India, but that may soon change.

In response to the boycott campaign, fruit traders in Pune have stopped procuring Turkish apples, instead sourcing from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Iran. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis endorsed the decision, emphasizing national interest over foreign trade.

Similarly, the Udaipur Marble Processors Association, representing over 125 marble firms, urged the government to ban Turkish marble imports — which currently make up about 70% of India’s total imports in the segment — citing national security concerns. Association president Kapil Surana said, "Business cannot be bigger than the nation."

Tourism and Investment in Decline

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also called for a nationwide travel boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan. According to CAIT, travel bookings to Turkey have plummeted by 60%, while cancellations have surged 250% in a week. Online travel agencies like EaseMyTrip and MakeMyTrip have issued advisories against non-essential travel.

The financial impact could be significant. Of the 62.2 million tourists Turkey received in 2024, around 300,000 were from India, contributing approximately $291.6 million to its tourism revenue.

Government Yet to Announce Official Ban

Despite the ongoing campaign, there has been no official government announcement restricting trade or travel. However, the public pressure has already affected bilateral commerce and sentiment.

India and Turkey have historically maintained cordial ties. In 2023, India was among the first countries to send aid after a devastating earthquake in Turkey, under Operation Dost. Over 250 Indian personnel participated in rescue efforts and medical relief.

But Turkey’s latest political stance has triggered a sharp turn in public opinion, with nationalist voices urging businesses and citizens to place national security and sovereignty above economic ties.