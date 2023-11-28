Live
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
- Independent directors of Raymond should undertake probe into allegations of assault, CEO excesses: Advisory firm
- Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case
Just In
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano located in the waters of the Sunda Strait erupted on Tuesday, spewing an ash cloud of about 1 km high, an official said.
Jakarta : Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano located in the waters of the Sunda Strait erupted on Tuesday, spewing an ash cloud of about 1 km high, an official said. The volcano's Observation Post Officer Anggi Nuryo Saputro said the eruption occurred at 6.29 a.m. for 130 seconds, with the wind heading north, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The ash column was observed to be gray to black in colour with thick intensity towards the north," he said in a statement.
Since it first emerged in June 1927, Anak Krakatau's volcanic activity has been on the rise, making its body larger and taller, up to 157 m above the sea level. Its activity has increased significantly since April last year, which raised its dangerous status to the third highest level.
In 2018, Anak Krakatau erupted and triggered a tsunami that killed over 400 people and left thousands homeless.