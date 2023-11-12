Intensifying Israel-Hamas Clashes Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: A Desperate Situation Unfolds

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli forces are engaging in clashes with Hamas near Gaza's al-Shifa hospital, exacerbating the already dire situation characterized by a severe shortage of medicines and fuel. The hospital, providing shelter to hundreds affected by the war, faces challenges due to the lack of resources. Israel denies targeting the hospital directly but acknowledges fighting Hamas operatives in the vicinity.



Despite Israel's denial, reports of two newborns dying at al-Shifa Hospital and concerns about electricity shortages affecting incubators have surfaced. The intensified fighting hampers aid efforts, with the hospital described as besieged, making it difficult to attend to the injured and manage the bodies outside.

The conflict has taken a toll on both sides, with Israel reporting ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza. Palestinian officials claim a high number of casualties, including children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizes that Israel's goal is not to reoccupy Gaza but to secure a better future.

The situation has escalated tensions regionally, with cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. Arab countries meeting in Saudi Arabia have called for an immediate cessation of military operations, rejecting Israel's self-defense justification.

Global reactions include protests, such as a large pro-Palestinian demonstration in London and a rally in Brussels, reflecting the international impact of the conflict.