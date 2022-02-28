International Judo Federation suspends Putin

Moscow: Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sport's governing body announced on Sunday.

The conflict has entered a fourth day with Moscow ordering its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions", while the West responded late Saturday with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia's banking sector. Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded early Thursday.

"In light of the ongoing war... in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," read the IJF statement.