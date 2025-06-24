  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Iran attacks US bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran attacks US bases in Qatar, Iraq
x
Highlights

Dubai: Iran launched missile attacks on Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and...

Dubai: Iran launched missile attacks on Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

Iran announced on state television that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America's aggression” as martial music played. Iran fired 10 missiles at the US base in Qatar. Qatari Air Force intercepted the missiles.

Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, said an Iraqi security official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick