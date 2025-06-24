Live
Iran attacks US bases in Qatar, Iraq
Highlights
Dubai: Iran launched missile attacks on Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and...
Dubai: Iran launched missile attacks on Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.
Iran announced on state television that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America's aggression” as martial music played. Iran fired 10 missiles at the US base in Qatar. Qatari Air Force intercepted the missiles.
Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, said an Iraqi security official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.
