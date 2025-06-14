  • Menu
Iran confirms Israeli strike killed head of missile prog

Iran confirms Israeli strike killed head of missile prog
Dubai: Iran has confirmed that Israel killed Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s missile programme. Iranian state television...

Dubai: Iran has confirmed that Israel killed Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s missile programme.

Iranian state television made the acknowledgment Friday afternoon. Israel a short time earlier said it killed Hajizadeh. Hajizadeh was a major commander within the Guard, overseeing its ballistic missile arsenal.

