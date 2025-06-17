Iran slams G7 leaders for backing Israel

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday stated that the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' joint statement on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has "revealingly disregarded" Israel's "blatant aggression" and the unlawful attacks on the "peaceful nuclear infrastructure" as well as indiscriminate targetting of residential areas and killing of Iranian citizens.

In a joint statement issued following their meeting in Canada's Kananaskis during the ongoing G7 Summit, the leaders described Iran as the "principal source" of regional instability and terror. They stressed that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon while urging all parties to move toward de-escalation, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, Baqaei claimed that Israel has launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran and attacked its nuclear sites in violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and in defiance of prohibition of use and threat of force against peaceful nuclear facilities.

"Member States of G7, in particular the three Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must shoulder their legal and moral responsibility towards an egregious act of aggression against a UN member. They have to call a spade a spade," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson posted on X.

"Israel's war of aggression on Iran is a detrimental blow to the UN Charter and Charter-based international law. It is also an unprecedented attack on the tenets of the non-proliferation regime and the legal protection it is supposed to grant to non-nuclear states against any such attacks," the post added.

According to Baquei, hundreds of innocent people have been killed, Iranian public and state facilities and people's homes are brutally demolished, and "hospitals and health centres targetted" during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

"The UNSC and its member states must not defeat the very purpose of the United Nations. The UNSC members should, shall and must act now in furtherance of the Council's primary responsibility and stop the aggressor from committing more atrocities. The path to regional stability requires an immediate end to Israel's aggression and accountability for its violations of international law," he stated.

Terming the joint statement of the G7 nations as a "one–sided rhetoric", Baqaei stated that the G7 must abandon its statement and address the real source of escalation that is "Israel's aggression".

Earlier, the G7 leaders supported the security of Israel and reaffirmed the right of the country to defend itself amid the escalating hostilities with Iran.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," read the statement issued by the G7 leaders.

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," it added.

The Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day on Tuesday and hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and dozens of other cities and communities across northern Israel and the Golan Heights, as confirmed by the Israeli military.



