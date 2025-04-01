Iran‘s missiles in ready-to-launch mode after Trump warning

Teheran : Hours after US President Donald Trump warned of "unprecedented bombing" if Iran refused to negotiate a new nuclear deal, Tehran has reportedly prepared its missile forces. According to Tehran Times, Iran’s military has activated missiles capable of striking US-linked positions worldwide.

“A significant number of these launch-ready missiles are located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes,” the report said.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump issued a stark warning, saying, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Beyond military threats, he also suggested the reimposition of secondary tariffs on Iran and its trade partners. A final decision on these economic measures, he said, would depend on Tehran’s response in the coming weeks.

Reports from the Tehran Times indicate that Iran’s armed forces have placed missiles on high alert in response to the potential escalation. These missiles are said to have operational reach to target US-related positions globally, further heightening concerns over a military standoff.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to Trump’s remarks in a statement broadcast on state media. While rejecting the possibility of direct negotiations with Washington, he acknowledged that indirect talks, mediated through Oman, could continue.

“The supreme leader has also emphasised that indirect negotiations can continue. We do not avoid negotiations. Rather, it is their unfaithfulness that has caused problems for us so far. They must prove that they can establish trust regarding decisions, and I hope this will materialise,” Pezeshkian said, as quoted by news agency AFP.