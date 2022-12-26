ISI be used to check corruption: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Dec 26: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that good governance could be ensured if the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was used against high-level corruption, money laundering, occupation groups and smuggling.

Talking to senior journalists here, the PTI Chairman said if the ISI was assigned the task, dollars flight abroad would stop for good, The News reported.

He said the judiciary should stand for supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Khan said the PTI did not dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies, as it also had to bring its allies around. He said the PTI and its allies will seek a fresh vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly long before January 11, 2023.

The PTI chief said he had no doubt that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly, adding that a good player did not play every ball.

Khan said he had no contacts with the establishment adding that they might hold the next general elections in April, The News reported.

"Elections will have to be held when the two provincial assemblies are dissolved. It's no issue for us even if the elections get delayed after the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies," said the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Khan said: "Unluckily, the rule of law was not allowed in Pakistan. The iron grip of the elite class contributed towards making the institutions and mafias above the law."