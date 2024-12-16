Congress gears up for a stormy Assembly session

Hyderabad: The winter session of the state Assembly which would resume on Monday is likely to generate heat in the House over burning issues. The government, which has recently completed one year in office, wants an atmosphere to be created in the House where serious debates and discussions can take place and not disruptions by the opposition.

The ruling party feels that the BRS might raise the issue of the Telugu Thalli statue and may try to create disruption raising the issue of “Revanth Adani Bhai Bhai”. It may be recalled that on December 9, the BRS leaders had unsuccessfully tried to enter the Assembly wearing T-shirts with slogans, “Revanth Adani Bhai Bhai.”

Meanwhile, accusing the BRS of spreading misinformation about the Congress government in Telangana, the party’s state president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday asked BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the Assembly and offer constructive advice.

In an open letter addressed to BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister, Goud said this letter coincides with the completion of one year of Congress governance in the state and seeks to address the unfounded allegations made by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders against the Congress government. The Congress state president said that even after the people ended the “divisive, sentiment-driven regime of BRS”, neither KCR (as K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known), his family members, nor his party leaders seem to have “introspected or changed” their ways.

He said it is time for KCR with his political experience, to fulfill his role as the Leader of the Opposition by participating in the Assembly and offering constructive advice.

The government is likely to introduce important bills including the Young India Physical Education and Sports University of Telangana Bill, 2024, and Telangana Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Monday. The other important bills like the RoR (Record of Rights), and the Panchayat Raj Amendment bills are likely to come for discussion in the upcoming days.