ISIS-K claims attack at Pakistan embassy
Islamabad: The Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital in which the Charge d'Affaires escaped unharmed but a guard was critically injured.
In a brief statement in Arabic on social media, the terror group's Khorasan chapter (ISIS-K) claimed that its two members armed with "medium weapons and snipers" targeted the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy on Friday.
