Israel Attacks Iran's Nuclear Sites: Iran retaliates with 100 drones

Tehran: Iran has retaliated after Israel's deadly air strikes hit multiple areas, including military and nuclear facilities, across the Islamic Republic on Friday. Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel, and it was making an effort to shoot them down.

"Iran launched approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory, which we are working to intercept," said military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin. He added that Israel's strikes on Iran involved 200 fighter jets striking about 100 targets across Iran.

Iran's armed forces said there were "no limits" on their response to Israel. "Now that the terrorist regime occupying Al-Quds (Jerusalem) has crossed all red lines... (there are) no limits in responding to this crime," the armed forces general staff said in a statement.

Iran had vowed a "strong response" to Israeli aggression. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Jewish state would suffer severe consequences for the attacks that killed two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists in Iran.

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate, and it will definitely receive it," Khamenei said in a statement.

Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, and Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gholam Ali Rashid were killed after Israel targeted multiple locations in Israel, the state television reported. Tehran said at least 95 people were wounded in the attacks that killed several civilians, including women and children. "So far, 95 people were injured and taken to medical centres in 12 different provinces that were targeted," national emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi said.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will not remain silent following Israel's brazen attacks. he warned that a “powerful” response by the Islamic Republic will make “the enemy regret its foolish act.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its air strikes killed most of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards' air force as they gathered at an underground command centre.

Shortly after the Israeli Defence Ministry announced that "most of the Revolutionary Guard air force leadership was neutralised," the military clarified that several senior commanders had been "eliminated".