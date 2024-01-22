Israel cannot build peace only by military means, two-state solution only way forward: EU

  • Menu
New Delhi: The EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Monday said that Israel cannot build peace only by military means and a two-state solution is the only way forward to resolve the Palestine conflict, media reports said.

Reports said that Josep Borrell has repeated the condemnation from the United Nations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “unacceptable” rejection of calls for a Palestinian state after the offensive in Gaza.

“What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let’s talk about it,” Borrell told media persons ahead of his mediatory talks with the foreign ministers of various Arab nations.

He has also asked the Israelis that peace and stability cannot be built only by military means.

“Which are the other solutions they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill them off?” Borrell said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has completely refused the two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict proposed by various mediators.

