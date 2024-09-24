Live
Israel says senior Hezbollah commander killed in airstrike on Beirut
The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Jerusalem: The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
In a statement, the military identified the commander as Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, who was reportedly in charge of Hezbollah's missile and rocket operations.
"Alongside him were other key commanders in Hezbollah's missile and rocket array," the military stated, Xinhua news agency reported.
Hezbollah has not yet commented on Qubaisi's death.
The airstrike is part of Israel's most extensive bombardments against Lebanon since 2006, launched on Monday and Tuesday, which has resulted in over 550 fatalities and more than 1,800 injuries across the country.
The significant escalation has raised concerns about the potential for a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with fears that other nations could also become involved.