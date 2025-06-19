Israel Stocks Rise to 52-Week High Despite Iran Attack

On June 19, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reached a 52-week high, even after an Iranian missile attack.

Iran fired 25 missiles at Israel. Some hit a hospital in Beersheba and areas near Tel Aviv. The stock exchange building was also damaged, according to reports.

Still, Israel’s main indices rose:

All Share Index: up 0.5% to 2,574.89

TA-35: reached 2,810.85

TA-125: hit 2,850.08

The TA-125 index has gained 5% since the war began on June 13.

Israel’s leaders said Iran will face strong action. The army has been ordered to increase strikes.

While global markets fell, Israel’s market stayed strong, showing investor confidence during the crisis.