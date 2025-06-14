  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Israel strikes excellent: Trump

Israel strikes excellent: Trump
x
Highlights

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Israel's attack on Iran has been "excellent" and warned that there was much to come,...

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Israel's attack on Iran has been "excellent" and warned that there was much to come, according to an interview with ABC News.

"I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chancem and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," Trump was quoted as saying by an ABC reporter on X.

When ABC News asked Trump if there was American participation in the strikes, he said: "I don't want to comment on that."

On Thursday, in an operation named Rising Lion, Israel launched a sweeping attack across Iranian territory. They hit multiple high-value nuclear and military targets.

The principal target of the attack was Iran's main uranium enrichment site at Natanz, where black smoke was seen billowing into the air hours after the first wave of airstrikes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick