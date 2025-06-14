Israel strikes excellent: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Israel's attack on Iran has been "excellent" and warned that there was much to come, according to an interview with ABC News.

"I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chancem and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," Trump was quoted as saying by an ABC reporter on X.

When ABC News asked Trump if there was American participation in the strikes, he said: "I don't want to comment on that."

On Thursday, in an operation named Rising Lion, Israel launched a sweeping attack across Iranian territory. They hit multiple high-value nuclear and military targets.

The principal target of the attack was Iran's main uranium enrichment site at Natanz, where black smoke was seen billowing into the air hours after the first wave of airstrikes.