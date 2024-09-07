Israeli army withdraws from Jenin after 10-day operation

The Israeli army withdrew from the West Bank city of Jenin after a 10-day operation that left 21 people dead, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

During the operation, Israeli forces caused significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings, leading to power, communication, and internet outages in large areas of the city, Palestinian security sources said on Friday.

The Palestinian Civil Defence announced that more than 25 km of streets and neighbourhoods in Jenin city and its camp were completely destroyed by the army's operation, according to initial damage assessments, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the Army had eliminated "terrorists" during the operation, arresting more than 40 suspects, seizing 24 weapons, and destroying dozens of explosive devices.

However, Israeli security sources told the broadcaster that the operation is not over, and "we will soon return to Jenin and other places".

On Thursday, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said that 39 Palestinians had been killed and about 150 others injured in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli military operation on August 28.

The operation, which Israeli military officials said targeted militants in Jenin, Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camp, is said to be the largest Israeli operation in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

The IDF, posting on X on Friday, said it had conducted a counterterrorism operation overnight in the West Bank killing Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, who is the son of prominent jailed militant Zakaria Zubeidi, the Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a coalition of Palestinian armed groups in the West Bank.

Jenin, originally a refugee camp built to house Palestinians who fled their homes during the war following the creation of Israel in 1948, has seen its water and electricity services cut as a result of the raid.