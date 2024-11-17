Live
- Living to Dance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th November 2024
- Congress dares Kishan to bathe in Musi
- Kishan launches Musi Nidra programme
- ‘Yuva Utsav-2024’ commences
- Fire safety drill held at Secretariat
- Meru Srujan 2024: A Spectacular Celebration of Talent and Culture
- Representatives of VIDASAM demand resignation of YSRCP MLAs
- Police grill BRS leader Jaipal Yadav
- Revanth sells 6Gs to woo voters in Maharashtra
Just In
Jake Paul beats Tyson as hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Arlington: The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Paying homage to one of the biggest names in boxing history didn't do much for the fans that filled the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys on Friday night. Paul won a unanimous decision over Tyson as the hits didn't match the hype in a fight between the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former heavyweight champion in his first sanctioned pro fight in almost 20 years.
All the hate from the pre-fight buildup was gone, replaced by boos from bewildered fans hoping for more action in a fight that drew plenty of questions about its legitimacy long before it happened. The fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.