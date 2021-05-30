Jason Dupasquier: 19-year-old Moto3 rider dies after succumbing to injuries sustained in qualifying

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier. On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace," wrote MotoGP on their official Twitter account.

The 19-year-old rider, Dupasquier, was struck by another bike after falling as he slid along the track at the Mugello Circuit.

We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier



On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones



You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

"Following a serious incident in the Moto3 Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier. He was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence," read MotoGP's statement on their official website.

Having started his career in Supermoto, Dupasquier was a multiple-time Swiss national champion. In 2016, he switched to circuit racing and made his Moto3 debut in 2020.



"Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings. The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier's family, friends, team and loved ones," read MotoGP's statement.



Going into the weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Dupasquier was 10th in the World Championship standings, with 27 points from the opening five races of his second season.



MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who on Saturday bagged his fourth consecutive pole of the season at the Italian Grand Prix and set a lap record, dedicated what he termed as "the best lap" of his career to late Dupasquier.

P1 today in Mugello 🇮🇹 ! That one is for you Jason ! Hoping for good news 🙏🏻

📸 x @gambutiphoto pic.twitter.com/qNypETr2Bf — Fabio Quartararo (@FabioQ20) May 29, 2021





A classy gesture 🇨🇭@FabioQ20 waves the Swiss flag in honour of Jason Dupasquier ❤️#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4MUxveDb6r — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

Dupasquier's compatriot Tom Luthi did not race in the MotoGP2 race on Sunday as he went to the hospital to be close to the former's family, his SAG Racing Team revealed.

Many F1 drivers including Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz paid tributes to Dupasquier on social media.

😞

Rest In Peace Jason. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/pqkVnaKcgY — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 30, 2021





So sad to read this. Rest In Peace champ. https://t.co/CBdhgCfkmW — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 30, 2021







