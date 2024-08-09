Jordan condemns Israel for revoking accreditation of Norwegian diplomats

Live
Amman: Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday condemned Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.
The ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the unprecedented step is part of the provocative actions taken by the Israeli government against those who recognize the State of Palestine and show solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, according to a statement by the ministry.
Qudah emphasized that Israel's response to European countries' decisions to recognise the State of Palestine violates international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Xinhua news agency reported
On Thursday, Israel revoked the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, saying the move was taken in response to "unilateral steps" taken by the Norwegian government.
Norway joined Spain and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as a state in May. Slovenia and Armenia followed suit in June.