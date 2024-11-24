Live
Just In
Jordan says shooting incident against police patrol 'terrorist attack'
Jordan's Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin said the shooting incident that occurred at dawn on Sunday in the Rabieh area is considered a terrorist attack against public security forces.
An individual opened fire on a patrol in Rabieh near the Israeli embassy in Amman, prompting a security force to move to the site and locate the shooter, who attempted to escape, Jordan Public Security Directorate said early Sunday.
The shooter was pursued and cornered by security forces, prompting him to open fire. Security personnel responded and shot dead the assailant.
Three security officers received minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the directorate, Xinhua news agency reported.
Commenting on the attack, Mubaidin said any attempt to harm national security or attack public security officers would be met with the full force of the law, adding that any criminal who attempts such actions will face just retribution.
Investigations into the attack remain ongoing.