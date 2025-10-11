Kabul to post diplomats in India: Taliban's Foreign Minister

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday said Kabul will send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve bilateral relations.

Muttaqi made the significant announcement at a media briefing hours after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He also assured New Delhi that Afghan soil will not be allowed to carry out any activities that could be detrimental to its interests. Muttaqi said Kabul will soon send its diplomats to India.

Till now, the Afghan missions in India have officials who were largely appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban setup and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

India announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and pledged to renew its development works in Afghanistan. Jaishankar also appreciated the Taliban set-up for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi's security concerns.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a "technical team".

"A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of goodwill and I would like to hand over five of them to you personally as a symbolic step," he said.