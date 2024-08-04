Kamala became nominee in least democratic way: Trump

Washington: Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the least democratic way possible as not a single vote was cast in her name, rival Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign has claimed, describing the process as "reminiscent of communist China".

US Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, was declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call.

Harris, 59, would face former president Trump, 78, in the general elections on November 5. “Democrats are the real threat to democracy,” the Trump Campaign said. “Kamala Harris - the least popular vice president in modern US history - has just officially been installed as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president without a single vote cast in her name,” it said.

“In a process more reminiscent of communist China, Democrat elites deposed their previous nominee when their coverup of his decline was no longer tenable, then coronated Kamala in the

least democratic way possible,” the Trump campaign said, referring to 81-year-old US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race last month. Now, they’re

shielding her from the public as long as they can lest voters notice her dangerously liberal ideology and complete lack of fitness for office, it said. Meanwhile, in an email to his supporters, former president and the Republican presidential nominee Trump pledged to “unleash hell” on Harris.

Trump is scheduled to address an election rally on Saturday in the key battleground state of Atlanta, days after he questioned her racial identity. In a mass email, Trump said, “24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL. At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala’s worst nightmares come true.

When I take the rally stage in DEEP BLUE Atlanta to a packed house with THOUSANDS of MAGA (Make America Great Again) Patriots, she won’t be able to hide from the truth any longer. Tomorrow I step on stage and deliver Open Border Czar Kamala Harris the WORST defeat of her failed political career.”