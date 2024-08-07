Live
Just In
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Guv Tim Walz as running mate
Secures Dem nomination
Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has formally secured the Democratic Presidential nomination becoming the first Indian-American to win the nomination from a major political party and chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.
Harris, 59, would face Republican Presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78, in the general elections scheduled to be held on November 5. Harris picked Tim Walz, 60, to be her running mate on Tuesday morning ahead of the Philadelphia rally, Washington Post said quoting sources. Walz has served 12 years in Congress before he became Minnesota Governor in 2018.
Earlier last month, Harris abruptly thrust into the role of Presidential candidate after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House. Harris' nomination became official on Monday night after she received 99 per cent of the votes of the pledged and automatic delegates at the conclusion of the roll call vote after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention delegates.