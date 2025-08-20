Kazakh President urges careful planning, balanced budget

Live
Almaty: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the economy and budget planning, where officials presented reports on the current economic situation, future development prospects and parameters of the 2026-28 state budget.
Tokayev stressed the need for careful planning and efficient use of financial resources at both the national and local levels. He said the budget must remain balanced while covering social commitments and long-term regional development plans, with funds allocated and spent as intended, Xinhua News Agency reported.
He added that sustainable growth depends on consistent fiscal policy and tighter monitoring to improve transparency and accountability in public spending.
On Monday, Kazakhstan's Defence Ministry announced the establishment of a specialised Artificial Intelligence (AI) unit aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of the country's armed forces.
According to the ministry's statement, the unit will develop AI solutions for big data analysis, automated command systems, operational modelling and real-time decision-making in combat situations.
"In accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and with the goal of enhancing management efficiency, optimising processes, and strengthening defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has established a specialised unit responsible for the implementation and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies," the ministry said
The unit will work with domestic and international research centres, universities and IT companies to integrate AI technologies into defence systems and promote a national framework for military AI applications.
As part of the initiative, the ministry will also train officers and analysts in advanced digital technologies.
"This move lays the foundation for a modernised defence system where AI enhances operational efficiency and security," the ministry said.
Additionally, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Darkhan Akhmediev on Tuesday inspected the Work of Digital Officers in Garrisons.
"In the Abay and Ayagoz garrisons, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Darkhan Akhmediev assessed the effectiveness of implementing digital technologies in the operations of military units and institutions," the defence ministry said in a post on X.