Kibbutz Be'eri announces death of 'missing' Israeli man

The Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel has announced the death of a person who was believed to be missing since October 7.

Tel Aviv : The Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel has announced the death of a person who was believed to be missing since October 7. The Kibbutz in a statement said that Ilan Weis (56), who was officially announced as missing after the Hamas attack on October 7, was killed on that day itself.

The forensic department in Israel has been identifying several corpses that were found near the rampage sites in Kfar Aza and Kibbutz Berri in southern Israel after the October 7 attacks by the Hamas.

An estimated 1,200 people were slaughtered during the October 7 carnage while about 240 people were taken hostages from southern Israel.

