King Charles opens Gurdwara in Bedfordshire

London: Britain's King Charles III has officially inaugurated the new Guru Nanak Gurdwara and interacted with the volunteers who prepare the 'langar' and work within the local community during his first tour as monarch of Luton in Bedfordshire, eastern England.

The 74-year-old King toured the gurdwara's kitchen on Tuesday and was shown where hot vegetarian meals are prepared daily and was also briefed on the work coordinated with a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic during the pandemic.

He also sat together with community leaders in the Diwaan Hall of the gurdwara to hear the 'kirtan' (devotional song) and 'hukamnama' from the 'Guru Granth Sahib'.

"At the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, His Majesty met volunteers who run the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand. The kitchen provides vegetarian hot meals seven days a week, 365 days a year at the Gurdwara," Buckingham Palace said.

