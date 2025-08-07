Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are “likely to meet in the coming days,” a Kremlin statement Trump Putin aide Yuri Ushakov said Thursday, adding that it was a significant moment for Trump foreign policy and Russia US summit diplomacy.

Ushakov also said that the White House was the first to propose the meeting. The Russian side gave Trump Putin meeting 2025 a "principled agreement". Putin was also asked if he could meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said he was not “on the whole” against the idea.

He added that “certain conditions should be created” and that things were “far” from that point now.

Zelenskyy had previously signalled support for a summit. He wrote on X: “Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same brave approach from the Russian side”. Since then, US Russia relations have been at an all-time low, after Russia invaded Ukraine and started the Ukraine war.

After the announcement, Russian stocks shot up — indices on the country’s market rose about 4–5%, and the ruble also strengthened against the dollar.

Trump’s representative Steve Witkoff also met with Putin on Wednesday, which could lend more weight to the talks. Putin and Witkoff also discussed a trilateral summit that would also include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kremlin officials did not respond to the international relations 2025, however, as they said they would prefer to see a concrete and fruitful result out of the Trump Putin talks summit.

The meeting is also significant for Trump, who has an opportunity to continue to solidify his foreign policy stance on the Ukraine conflict. The former president has maintained in his meetings with other world leaders that the U.S. should either negotiate for peace or at least a ceasefire, at times threatening tariffs.