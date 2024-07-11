Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Kremlin says NATO expansion into Ukraine 'unacceptable threat'
The expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) into Ukraine is an "unacceptable threat" to Russia's security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
Moscow: The expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) into Ukraine is an "unacceptable threat" to Russia's security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
Peskov's remarks came following a joint declaration adopted Wednesday at the NATO summit in Washington, which stated that "Ukraine's future is in NATO."
Peskov said that the alliance is "de-facto fully involved in the Ukrainian conflict," adding that its military infrastructure is progressively moving towards Russia's borders, reported Xinhua news agency.
"From the very beginning, we said that NATO expansion into the territory of Ukraine is an unacceptable threat to us, our existence, our security," Peskov said.
He said the measures adopted at the summit compel Russia to take appropriate steps to contain the bloc since it may threaten the country's national security.
"This will require us to form thoughtful, coordinated and effective response measures to contain NATO," the spokesperson said.