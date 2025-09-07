Live
Kyiv Government Building Hit By Russian Strikes; Ukraine Strikes Back At Oil Pipeline
Highlights
Russian forces launched a major attack on Kyiv’s government offices, killing civilians and triggering fires, while Ukraine retaliated by targeting Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline, escalating the war’s impact on both political and energy infrastructure.
The Ukraine-Russia war took a sharp turn on Sunday when Russian forces targeted government buildings in Kyiv’s center, resulting in deadly fires and at least three fatalities, including a child. In response, Ukraine struck Russia’s key oil pipeline in Bryansk, intensifying the conflict's reach into essential infrastructure.
Kyiv’s cabinet building was engulfed in smoke after the assault, marking the first direct attack on government offices since the invasion began. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko condemned the strikes and urged Western allies to move beyond words and impose stricter sanctions on Russian energy exports.
The attacks started with drones and missiles, affecting residential areas and injuring civilians, including a pregnant woman. Kyiv’s air force reported 805 drones and 13 missiles involved in the bombardment, which led military officials to accuse Russia of intentionally targeting civilian locations. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister appealed for better defence support as retaliatory strikes damaged Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, a vital oil supply route to EU nations.
Other cities, such as Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, and Odesa, also suffered missile strikes causing infrastructure damage. Russia’s official response remains absent, though its media claimed to have shot down many drones. As tensions rise, neighbouring countries like Poland are bolstering air defences to prevent spillover attacks.
