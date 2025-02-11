Live
Laos targets 4.3 million foreign tourists in 2025
Vientiane: Laos aims to attract 4.3 million international tourists in 2025, with expectations to generate over $1 billion in revenue.
The Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism has unveiled an ambitious tourism development plan for 2026-2030. The strategy aims to expand tourism across Laos' northern, central, and southern regions, focusing on improving infrastructure and services at key tourist destinations, according to a Socio-Economic News report on Tuesday.
The ministry aims to enhance the management and oversight of major tourist destinations, ensuring they meet both national and international standards to provide a safe and welcoming environment for visitors.
Additionally, the ministry plans to boost local community involvement in tourism development, highlighting the importance of incorporating local expertise and experience to diversify the country's tourism offerings.
The ministry focuses on improving customer service, ensuring the safety of tourists, and promoting sustainable tourism practices to preserve Laos' natural and cultural heritage, Xinhua news agency reported.
To further establish Laos as a top tourist destination, the ministry will continue utilising media campaigns to provide accurate and timely tourism information.
In addition, the ministry plans to collaborate with the private sector to organize major events aimed at boosting the country's international profile.
According to data provided to the Laotian Times by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, in 2024 a total of 4,120,832 tourists visited Laos
The top 10 countries contributing to this success with the highest number of visitors were Thailand, Vietnam, China, Korea, France, Russia, the United States, and the U.K.
Thailand led the way with 1,215,553 tourists, followed by Vietnam with 1,054,204, and China with 1,048,034.
The rise in visitor numbers to Laos is attributed to the country’s increased exposure on several international travel websites as well as the success of the 2024 Visit Laos Year campaign. As part of this initiative, Laos granted special visa exemptions to more than 30 countries, including China, the United States, and eight European countries.
In October, Laos was ranked fourth on the list of the Top 30 Best Places to Visit in 2025 by the travel guidebook “Lonely Planet.” The top five destinations include Cameroon, Lithuania, Fiji, Laos, and Kazakhstan.