Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Nepal With Epicenter Near Kathmandu

On Sunday morning, Nepal experienced a seismic event with a magnitude of 6.1, as reported by the National Seismological Centre of Nepal. The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed in Dhading, situated about 55 kilometers west of the capital city, Kathmandu. Notably, the earthquake's depth was measured at 13 kilometers, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.



Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage resulting from this tremor. However, the earthquake's impact extended to other districts in the Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

The seismic ripples were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region, highlighting the far-reaching nature of the event.

It's essential to recognize that Nepal is ranked as the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, as indicated by its government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report. This underlines the persistent seismic challenges that the country faces and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the region.