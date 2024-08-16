Live
Major Earthquake in Taiwan
An Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Taiwan's east coast, second major in 24 hours. It is said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 on richter...
So far there are no reports of any casualty.
The epicenter was located 34 km from Hualien in the eastern part of the country. Earlier Noetheastern Taiwan was hit by another quake of 5.4 magnitude two days back. Taiwan is located in seismically sensitive zone.
