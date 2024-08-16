  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Major Earthquake in Taiwan

Major Earthquake in Taiwan
x
Highlights

An Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Taiwan's east coast, second major in 24 hours. It is said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 on richter...

An Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Taiwan's east coast, second major in 24 hours. It is said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 on richter scale.

So far there are no reports of any casualty.

The epicenter was located 34 km from Hualien in the eastern part of the country. Earlier Noetheastern Taiwan was hit by another quake of 5.4 magnitude two days back. Taiwan is located in seismically sensitive zone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X