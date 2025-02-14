Live
Mexico’s Sheinbaum May Sue Google Over Gulf of Mexico Name Change
Mexico’s President Sheinbaum warns Google of legal action over renaming the Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ following a U.S. executive order.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signaled potential legal action against Google after the tech company altered the name of the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” on its mapping service. The change followed an executive order issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump after taking office.
Speaking during her morning press conference Thursday, Sheinbaum criticized Google’s decision, arguing that U.S. presidential orders hold authority only over territorial waters within the United States. She maintained that the renaming of the internationally recognized body of water was inaccurate and stated that her administration had communicated with Google regarding the matter.
“Our disagreement is with Google,” Sheinbaum stated. “We have already sent letters expressing our position. If they continue with this modification, we will consider filing a lawsuit.”
Google’s adjustment came after the U.S. government revised its official maps to reflect the new designation. On Tuesday, Apple Inc. confirmed it would implement the same change in its Maps application.
Sheinbaum expressed appreciation for the Encyclopedia Britannica’s decision to retain the name “Gulf of Mexico.” While acknowledging that Google operates as a private company with the ability to make independent decisions, she urged the corporation to reconsider the alteration.
During the press briefing, Sheinbaum did not reference Apple’s involvement. Her office also did not clarify whether discussions had been held with the company regarding the renaming.