Live
- Mythri Movie Distributors bags ‘Utsavam’ AP, Telangana rights
- Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ kickstarts in Hyderabad
- Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna celebrates 50 years in cinema
- ‘Stree 2’ dominates advance bookings, outshines major Bollywood releases
- Hindu family donates brain-dead son’s liver to save Muslim man's life
- People Media Factory announces ‘Daarkaari #MM Part 2’
- ‘Double ISMART’ to release in Nizam Area through PrimeShow Films
- LoP Rahul not scared of ED or CBI, says K’taka Dy CM
- Another complaint filed in K'taka Guv's office on MUDA scam against CM Siddaramaiah
- Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik launch fashion brand
Just In
Migrant arrivals drop significantly in Italy this year
The number of asylum seekers arriving in Italy this year has significantly decreased compared to the same period last year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Rome : The number of asylum seekers arriving in Italy this year has significantly decreased compared to the same period last year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The UNHCR data showed that approximately 35,700 potential refugees had arrived in Italy, marking a 62 per cent decrease from the same period last year, which saw over 94,000 arrivals, reports Xinhua news agency.
If current trends continue, this year could record the lowest annual total since 2020, when Italy had fewer than 35,000 arrivals.
The number of arrivals in Italy grew steadily after 2020, reaching over 67,000 in 2021, more than 105,000 in 2022, and nearly 158,000 in 2023 --the highest annual figure since 2016.
Despite the decline this year, Italy remains the top destination for migrants, followed by Spain with over 30,000 arrivals so far this year and Greece with over 28,000.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has been in office for two years, came to power with a pledge to reduce migrant arrivals in the country.