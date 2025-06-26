New York: Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani has clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination to become the next Mayor of New York City. The 33-year-old state representative, son of noted filmmaker Mira Nair, mounted an aggressive grassroots campaign to defeat former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Zohran won NYC’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded the race in a stunning upset, as the young, progressive upstart built a substantial lead over the more experienced but scandal-scarred former Governor.

Though the race’s ultimate outcome will still be decided by a ranked choice count, Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist who was virtually unknown outside of political circles a year ago, was in a commanding position. Mamdani would be the city’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, if elected.

Zohran may not have followed in his mother’s footsteps by becoming a filmmaker. But he’s always had an eye for talent and an ear for a good story.

Back when Mira was planning to adapt Jhumpa Lahiri’s book The Namesake into a film, she faced a dilemma. She was also offered to helm the fourth instalment of the popular Harry Potter film franchise, Harry Potter and the G0blet Of Fire.

Since Zohran was a huge Potterhead and would love reading the books by JK Rowling, Mira was conflicted whether she should trade the film adaptation she wanted to do for the one her son would’ve liked her to. So she asked her teenage son for an advice.

“Mama, any good director can make Harry Potter but only you can make The Namesake,” he said.