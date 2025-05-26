Miss Canada Stands by Miss World Platform as England Names New Contestant After Exit Row

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad has taken a dramatic turn after Miss England, Milla Magee, withdrew from the competition, alleging harassment and raising questions about the pageant’s practices. But in the midst of controversy, Miss Canada Emma Morrison, the first Indigenous woman to win Miss World Canada has spoken out in support of the pageant, calling it a “life-changing” platform that empowers women globally.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hans India, Emma Morrison shared her experience,“I think that everybody has their own perspectives on things. And my perspective is that Miss World is the best experience that I've had so far in my life. It has opened many doors for me, not only for myself but for other native girls.”

Adding further she said,“I'm the first native woman to win Miss World Canada, but I know I won’t be the last. I'm here to open that door for others to walk through. And thanks to Miss World, I'm able to do so and accelerate that mission.”

Her statement comes just days after Milla Magee’s sudden exit from the pageant on May 16. The 24-year-old cited “personal and ethical concerns” and claimed she was harassed during her time in Telangana. According to The Sun, she alleged that contestants were expected to wear makeup constantly, stay in ball gowns throughout the day, and even socialize with middle-aged men as a token of appreciation for their financial support.

“I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. It’s stuck in the past. Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it,” Magee was quoted as saying.

However, these allegations have since come under scrutiny. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana and a senior IAS officer, conducted an official inquiry into the matter. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said,

“I have completed the enquiry and no evidence was found over Magee's reported allegations.” (Source: PTI)

The Miss World Organisation has too has shared an unedited version Magee’s videos recorded during her stay in India, in which she can be seen expressing joy and gratitude towards the experience.

In a significant development, England has named a new representative, Charlotte Grant, to replace Milla Magee at Miss World 2025. Grant will now carry forward the UK’s presence in the global competition.

As the event continues in Hyderabad, voices like Emma Morrison’s underscore the broader mission of Miss World: to empower young women to lead change through charity, culture, and purpose.