Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country

After a month-long celebration of beauty, purpose, and global unity, the 72nd Miss World pageant concluded in spectacular fashion with Miss Thailand being crowned the new Miss World, marking a historic first for her country. Her victory not only celebrated grace and intelligence but also the triumph of purpose-driven action on a global stage.

Speaking exclusively with The Hans India, Opal Suchata aka the new Miss World shared her excitement and gratitude. She said,"Feels like a dream. The first person I talked to was my mother and also my family and my team. They were all in the audience to support me."

She dedicated this victory to her people calling them the reason for her win.

The grand finale lit up the night with electrifying performances by Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, adding Bollywood flair and high-energy glamour to an evening filled with emotion and anticipation. In the audience were also present CM of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay Devarakonda among other high profile guests.

The event reached its emotional peak when Krystyna Pyszkova, the 71st Miss World, gracefully passed on the crown to her successor, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

The Final Showdown: Top 4 Questions That Defined the Night

In one of the most anticipated segments of the evening, the Top 4 finalists were each asked a thought-provoking question during the judges' round- a defining moment that showcased their wisdom, authenticity, and presence of mind.

Miss Martinique - Question by Manushi Chhillar: “In a world of misinformation, how can we lead with truth, dignity, and gratitude?”

Miss Martinique, who also won the title of Miss World Caribbean, reflected deeply, urging people to trust their intuition and hearts to discern truth. She emphasized the importance of understanding and evaluating information with care, encouraging a path led by honesty and self-awareness.

Miss Ethiopia- Question by Rana Daggubati:“Miss World stands for character and purpose. How do you respond to those who may be misled into thinking it’s just another beauty contest?”

Making history as the first Ethiopian to reach this stage, she delivered a heartfelt message: “This is for the mothers and children out there.” She stressed that Miss World is far more than beauty- it’s about impact, purpose, and change.

She won the title of Miss World Miss World Africa.

Miss Poland - Question by Namrata Shirodkar:“What truth about your experience in Telangana would you share that no headline or rumor could capture?”

Miss Poland, at a very young age of 19, spoke warmly about her personal journey in India, calling it a transformative experience. “As a shy girl, I found connection, warmth, and friendship. Telangana became our second home. Nothing is more important than the people we meet,” she said.

For her brilliant journey and sensible answer she bagged the title of Miss World Europe.

Miss Thailand- Question by Sonu Sood: “What has this journey taught you about truth and personal responsibility in shaping how stories are told?”

In a poised and powerful response that won Opal Suchata the Miss World 2025 title, she said, “I’ve learned the responsibility we carry in how our stories are perceived. We are the storytellers, and often, we are the people others look up to. There's always someone beside you whose life you can impact.”

A Historic Win for Thailand

Miss Thailand's win was not just a personal achievement; it was a national milestone. As the first woman from Thailand to ever win Miss World, she carved her name into the history books. Her answer, authenticity, and presence resonated with the judges and audience alike, sealing her place as the new Miss World.

The night also awarded Sonu Sood as the youngest recipient of Humanitarian award for his philanthropic deeds while, Sudha Reddy was honoured as the Global Ambassador of Beauty with Purpose award.