Moldova enshrines EU integration in constitution
Bucharest: Moldova has officially amended its constitution to designate European Union (EU) integration as a national strategic objective, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of EU membership.
The amendment was published Wednesday in the Official Journal (Monitorul Oficial), reported the MOLDPRES news agency.
The revised constitution now emphasizes Moldova's "European identity" and commits the country to an "irreversible" path toward EU integration.
A new section titled "Integration into the European Union" details Moldova's commitment to align with the EU's foundational treaties and adopt future amendments as they emerge.
Under the new provisions, EU treaties and binding regulations will take precedence over conflicting national laws upon Moldova's EU accession, reinforcing its dedication to European alignment, Xinhua news agency reported.
The amendment, confirmed by the Constitutional Court on October 31, follows an October 20 referendum in which a majority of Moldovan citizens voted in favor of the constitutional change.