More than 71,000 Sri Lankans affected by heavy rain

Highlights
More than 71,000 Sri Lankans in 13 districts have been adversely affected by heavy rain and subsequent flooding, the island nation's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday.
The DMC said three people have died due to floods and landslides, reports Xinhua news agency. Sri Lanka has seen heavy rains in recent weeks due to the activation of the south-west monsoon season.
The National Building Research Organization said on Monday that due to the prevailing rainy weather, landslide warning notices issued for several districts were extended.
The Department of Meteorology said that rains in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces would decrease in the next 48 hours.
