Most of Japan's key facilities lack disaster-ready water systems

Tokyo: Only 14.6 per cent of evacuation centres, hospitals, and other essential facilities in Japan have fully upgraded their water and sewage pipelines to withstand seismic events, a government survey showed.

Conducted in light of a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa on January 1, the survey by the infrastructure ministry highlighted significant challenges in the country's disaster preparedness regarding stable water supply.

The survey, the first of its kind, assessed water and sewage operators nationwide. Out of 24,974 vital facilities, only 3,649 had completed the necessary seismic upgrades for their water and sewage systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokyo reported the highest completion rate at 52.4 per cent, while Kagawa Prefecture recorded none.

In response to the findings, the ministry plans to encourage municipalities to prioritise seismic upgrades and enhance technical support to improve overall resilience in disaster situations.

